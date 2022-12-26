INDIA

Till SC verdict, declare disputed border areas as union territory: Thackeray

As the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary row continues to burn, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the disputed areas around the borders should be declared as ‘Union Territory’ till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Shiv Sena (UBT) President said though Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has adopted an aggressive stance on the issue, the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde remains silent.

“Until the apex court takes decision in the matter, the areas of Belagavi (Belgaum), Karwar, Nippani should be declared as a UT. This point must be included in the resolution that is passed in the legislature,” said Thackeray.

Replying to the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that “under any circumstances, Maharashtra will not desert our people residing in the disputed borders areas.”

“We shall fight for every inch of land with the Centre or the apex court… We shall not relent and tackle any injustice meted to the people living there,” Fadnavis declared.

Later, speaking to the media outside the house, Thackeray accused Karnataka of harassment of the Marathi-speaking population on the borders, which has never happened with the Kannada-speaking people in Maharashtra.

“This is not just a question of two languages but of humanity. The people living in the border areas have been suffering for decades and generations. It is high time for the Centre to intervene and take firm steps to resolve the grievances of the affected people for their future,” the former CM said.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Sena (UBT) and the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar have been continuously targeting the Shinde-Fadnavis government of going ‘soft’ on Karnataka on the prickly border problems and have demanded a tough stand against Bommai.

