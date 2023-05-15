INDIA

Tillu Tajpuriya murder accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent six men arrested for their alleged involvement in gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder inside the Tihar Jail to 14 days judicial custody.

Tajpuriya, 33, was stabbed over 90 times to death by the assailants on May 2. The arrested accused persons are Deepak Dabas, Yogesh Tunda, Rajesh Bawana, Riyaz Khan, Ata-ul Rehman, and Chavanni.

The Patiala House Courts directed the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security and listed the matter for hearing next on May 29.

The accused have been asked to be produced through video conferencing.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures on the ground-floor of Jail number 8.

He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

