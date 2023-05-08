INDIA

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Court sends accused to 4-day police custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent four accused arrested for their alleged involvement in gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder inside Tihar Jail premises to four days of police custody, an official said.

Tajpuriya (33) was stabbed over 90 times to death by the assailants on May 2.

The arrested accused — Deepak (31), Yogesh (30), Rajesh (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) — were produced via video conferencing before the Patiala House Courts.

The court remanded the four individuals to police custody till May 12.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures on the ground-floor of Jail number 8.

Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

20230508-204002

