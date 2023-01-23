ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tilotama reveals why she hasn't yet seen 'The Night Manager' original

Tilotama Shome, who’s awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming show ‘The Night Manager, hasnt seen the original British version of the series.

The show, which sees Aditya Roy Kapur in titular role and Anil Kapoor as an arms dealer, follows the story of trust, betrayal and infiltration.

Shome, who essays a gripping character in the series originally portrayed by Olivia Colman, decided to skip watching the original in order to give her own touch to the character.

She said: “Olivia Colman is simply fantastic, starting from her early work, notably ‘Tyrannosaurus’. I am a massive fan.It would be impossible to unsee what she has done. Besides, India has its own rhythm, especially in the characterization of someone who works for the government.”

She added, “So I chose to just stick to the script and bring her alive. And hope and pray that Olivia Colman (if she watches it), does not hate me for it.”

‘The Night Manager’ has been produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The series will drop on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

20230123-210402

