Filmmaker Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic fantasy films, will soon add 14th Lumiere Award to his collection. The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ director will receive the honour at the Lumiere Festival, which celebrates heritage movies and film masters.

The festival will be held in Lyon, France, in October, reports Variety. Headed by Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux, the Lumiere Festival has previously honoured Jane Campion, the Dardenne Brothers, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-wai, Catherine Deneuve, Pedro Almodovar, Ken Loach, Gerard Depardieu and Milos Forman.

Lumiere Festival rolled out an official statement accessed by Variety, which read: “From his first movies and early successes, Burton establishes his universe, skilfully blending his intensely personal expressivity with novelistic lyricism and pictorial references, traversing the entire history of art. He cultivates his craft, delving into the gothic and baroque, comedy, horror, romanticism or works tinged with melancholy.”

Burton will be in Lyon from October 20 to October 23. As part of the tribute, which will take place on October 21, Burton’s iconic movies will screen, from ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘Big Fish’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

The Lumiere Award was created in 2009 by the Institut Lumiere, which is headed by Fremaux and presided over by Irene Jacob who succeeded the late French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier last year.

The festival, which takes place in Lyon, the birthplace of the Lumiere Cinematograph, hosts screenings of classic films, restored prints, discoveries and master classes. Last year’s edition was attended by Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma and Melanie Laurent, among others. The festival also boasts a dedicated international classic film market.

