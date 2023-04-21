Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in India to open flagship retail stores, was left amazed at how iPhone and Mac are helping a Mumbai girl prepare macarons.

After having vada pav with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Cook was invited to eat dessert by Pooja Dhingra, known as macron queen and pastry chef, to have dessert.

Cook said he ate the best macarons at Dhingra’s Le15 patisserie.

“It was a treat to spend time in Pooja’s kitchen. Her passion for baking and the business she’s created is a reminder of what’s possible when you follow your dreams,” Cook said in a tweet.

“Great to see how she uses iPhone and Mac in her creative process. Best macaron I’ve ever had!” he added.

Launched in 2010, Dhingra’s Le15 patisserie client list includes Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Masaba Gupta and corporate honchos like Ratan Tata among others.

She had invited Cook to have macarons from her patisserie.

“Welcome to Mumbai. Glad you enjoyed vada pav! I hope you saved room for dessert. I’d love for you to stop by @le15patisserie,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Apple opened its first flagship store in Mumbai, India, in a bid to woo hundreds of millions of potential users in coming years.

Later on Thursday, the tech giant launched its second own-branded store, at Select CityWalk mall in Saket, Delhi.

Cook was also seen enjoying the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

He was seen in the stands alongside actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja.

Earlier the Apple CEO met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He also visited Lodhi Art District and the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in the national capital.

