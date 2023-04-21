BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Tim Cook meets Sunil Mittal, software developers, photographers

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday met with Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and several content developers.

Mittal and Cook committed to working more closely in India and Africa.

“Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning,” the company said on Twitter.

“While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market,” it added.

The Apple chief met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai.

Cook was in India, earlier this week, to open Apple’s flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

He also met with some software developers and hailed their passion.

“It’s great to see so many developers across India pursuing their passion and sharing their ideas with users around the world,” Cook said in a tweet.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Hitwicket, India’s top-rated cricket app, Prayoga, an AR-based yoga app, and LookUp, an easy to use dictionary app!” he added.

The Apple chief met with photographers Apeksha Maker and Joshua Karthik who shared their rangoli and kolam designs captured on iPhone.

“These amazing rangoli and kolam designs are so vibrant and beautiful. Flower petals, rice, and coloured sand weaved together in perfect harmony – then captured brilliantly on iPhone by Apeksha Maker and Joshua Karthik in these photos.#ShotOniPhone,” Cook wrote on Twitter.

