Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first ‘vada pav’ here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav.

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious!” Cook posted.

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Cook is in India to launch the company’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

