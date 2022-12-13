SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday visited tech giant Sony’s cutting-edge facility in Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Cook said: “We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone.

“Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Cook’s post

While one user asked, “Yeah, but you tweeted this on Twitterabrand safety?”, another said, “Looking forward to seeing what comes out of this”.

Last month, it was reported that Apple’s upcoming next-generation iPhone 15 is likely to feature a ‘state of the art’ image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance.

The image sensor will double the saturation signal in each pixel when compared to standard sensors, enabling it to capture more light to reduce underexposure and overexposure.

It is unclear whether all of the iPhone 15 models will use the new sensor technology, or Apple will limit it to the higher-end Pro models.

