Australia batting stalwart David Warner believes Tim David’s showing in the two-match T20I series against the West Indies has further intensified competition for a spot in the middle-order ahead of the T20 World Cup at home, scheduled to commence on October 16.

Tim David smashed 42 off just 20 balls at the back end of Australia’s innings to help them register a competitive 178/7 in the second T20I here on Friday and then restrict West Indies to 147/8 to win the match by 31 runs and clinch the series 2-0.

With charismatic allrounder Glenn Maxwell in the side and Marcus Stoinis also returning after an injury break, Australia seem to have a problem of plenty in the middle order, and Warner feels it will give the selectors a lot of headache.

In an interaction with the media after second T20I against the West Indies, where Warner scored 75 off 41 deliveries, the 35-year-old opener said, “Each individual has their roles — we’ve got Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell who are our finishers — (so) where does he (Tim David) fit in the line-up and what’s his role? Coming out and playing that role there when it was a hard wicket to start on really opens our eyes to ‘how do we utilise that?

“But even what he did for Mumbai (Indians, in the IPL), he got a couple of thirties or forties off eight or nine balls — it’s incredible. You don’t get these types of players every day. It’s going to be good for us moving forward and hopefully, there’s a spot there as well because the selectors have got a headache now,” added Warner.

Tim David has showcased his power and hitting ability ever since his debut during Australia’s tour of India last month, according to ICC. He impressed with his finishing ability and continued to do the same in the second T20I against West Indies in Brisbane, hitting a 20-ball 42. David’s knock helped Australia post a competitive score helping them seal a 2-0 series win.

With Australia yet to finalise their XI ahead of the T20 World Cup, the competition for the middle order spots is heating up.

Stoinis and Maxwell are the designated finishers in the side with David now joining the list. Other middle-order batters in the side include Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith, while skipper Aaron Finch also dropped down the order from his usual opening slot during the series against the West Indies.

“Now he’s (David) in our team and our set-up, it’s a godsend. He’s an incredible player and he’s got some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height as well, and strength, it suits us that’s for sure,” added Warner.

