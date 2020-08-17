Tim Horton’s sales down 37% in second quarter

Tim Hortons suffered a huge drop in earnings in the second quarter, with sales down 21 per cent.

RBI, the parent of Tim Hortons and Burger King says net income fell to US$163 million in the quarter ended June 30, down 37 per cent from US$257 million a year earlier.

Revenues fell 25 per cent last quarter to $1.05 billion from $1.4 billion in the previous year.

A sales boost at Popeyes helped soften the blow, and RBI says virtually all of its 27,000 restaurant locations are now open again.

Meanwhile with things not exactly back to normal, it is likely that earnings for the rest of the year won’t rise dramatically.