Tim Hortons will launch in India later this year as part of an exclusive agreement with a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, parent company Restaurant Brands International announced on its website.

The first restaurant is set to open in New Delhi and there are plans to launch over 300 locations across the country over the next 10 years.

With this launch, India will become the fourth country in the Asia Pacific region where Tim Hortons is serving its iconic coffee and treats, including a growing presence in China where there are over 400 Tims restaurants.

“India is one of the world’s fastest growing markets for coffee and tea retail chains and Tims is thrilled to be opening there soon,” said David Shear, President of RBI International, said in a statement.

“We’re committed to serving India the premium quality coffee and delicious foods that Tims fans in Canada and around the world love,” said Shear. “This launch in India is another critical step in our continuing international expansion plans.”

No matter where they are in the world, Tim Hortons restaurants proudly reflect their Canadian roots with design elements like the Maple Leaf, red plaid and hockey sticks. Tims restaurants globally also serve original Canadian classics like Double Double™ coffees and Timbits™ donuts, along with local flavours that are unique to each market.