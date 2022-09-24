A timber smuggler died on Saturday while illegally felling a tree in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police sources said that a group of timber smugglers were felling a large pine tree in Kanidajan forest area of Budgam district when the tree they were felling crushed one of them under it and he died on the spot.

The dead timber smuggler has been identified as Rafiq Khokhar.

“A manhunt has been launched for his associates after registering a case in Khag police station of Budgam district”, sources said.

