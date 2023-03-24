INDIATOP NEWS

The Congress on Friday said that it has planned a mega protest across the country against the disqualification of its senior leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member and welcomed the impromptu support from various parties.

It was stressed that it is now time for coordinated opposition unity.

Addressing a press conference after meeting of top party leaders, General Secretary in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh said: “We welcome the support from the opposition parties and specially from those who have kept distance from the opposition unity.”

He was referring to the statements by the BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee against the disqualification.

Both parties have maintained a distance from the Congress in opposition protests against the Narendra Modi government.

