Time for Siddaramaiah to face ‘harsh truth’, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the time has arrived for the Opposition Leader in the state assembly Siddaramaiah to face the “harsh truth”.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Chief Minister told lies regarding the Arkavathy Layout identification scam, Bommai told reporters here that he read the Kempanna Commission report which was prepared after gathering all pieces of evidence and there was no question of telling lies.

“… it was Siddaramaiah who was bluffing,” Bommai said.

The Congress leader wrote on the document saying “officials brought files, I have endorsed”. “This means Siddaramaiah has accepted committing the mistake. What more evidence is required than this?” Bommai questioned.

The Chief Minister said it was important what the Advocate General had said, and the judge had made remarks after hearing the arguments.

The judge, in his orders, has mentioned that it had been done to shield the corruption of the politicians and officials.

“I have said the same thing. I have read the commission’s report and the judgment…. I have also seen what action they have taken based on the report. We will take the next course of action,” the Chief Minister said.

