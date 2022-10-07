INDIA

‘Time of officers being wasted for dirty politics’, says Kejriwal on ED raids

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reacted to the raids being conducted by the CBI and ED in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22, and said that the ‘time of many officers was being wasted for their dirty politics’.

“How will the country progress like this?” Kejriwal said in a tweet after the ED carried out multiple searches at various locations on Friday.

Kejriwal said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have conducted 500 raids and more than 300 officers are working day and night to find evidence against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for the last three months.

Sisodia is one among the 15 accused mentioned in the FIR filed against alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22.

“More than 500 raids, for the 3 months more than 300 ED/CBI officers are working 24 hours to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. They could find nothing because nothing was done. Time of many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will the country progress like this?” Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

In a fresh development in connection with the Delhi’s Excise Policy Scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at 35 locations in three states — Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. The raids started early Friday morning.

20221007-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Mumbai police commissioner appears before ED in NSE scam case

    VCK chief Thirumavalavan’s tweet flags controversy

    Meeting starts in Delhi to discuss next govt in Assam

    Coffee is all you need!