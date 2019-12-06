Time-saving tips on making bed gets Twitterati in fun mode

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) A Twitter user’s unusual time-saving tips on making bed has gone viral, with users posting funny comments.

As the unnamed user — using the Twitter handle @Shenanigans_luv — wrote about her hack for changing bedsheets. The user wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can put two or three fitted sheets on your bed at a time and just remove the top one when it’s dirty instead of always folding them and putting them away.”

The post got 1.4K retweets and 12.8K likes.

In reply, one user wrote: “I have 200 fitted sheets on my bed now what. Sit back and enjoy your fold-free existence.”

Another posted: “Pro tip, you don’t need to fold things to put them away. You can actually just put things in cupboards unfolded.”

A funny post read: “Three fitted sheets for the same bed!?! Thanks for the advice Mrs Rockefeller. Must be nice being wealthy.”

One user posted : “Some things soak through to the next level.”One user commented: “This seems somewhat unhygienic. Although I did something similar with the kid’s bed and layered waterproof mattress covers in between…”

