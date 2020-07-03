Time to end the CERB party for some!

Last week the Conservative opposition urged the federal government to adjust the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to incentivize businesses and staff to return to work.

I wholeheartedly support the idea of an income supplement for minimum wage earners who are working (and get back to the job). It makes more fiscal sense than handing out free cash to those who choose to stay home when they can go back to work.

Given the growing evidence of blatant misuse, isn’t it time to be very careful about who continues to receive the CERB payments???

Without a doubt the government monthly stipend meant for the unemployed and cash-strapped was a boon for many as it helped them make ends meet during these difficult times. A couple that was laid off would have been at the mercy of the loan sharks and sunk further into debt without it. However there were also those that took advantage of the benefit to increase family income albeit through unfair means.

Some families with 2 working-age kids received as much as $8,000 a month. If you’re wondering what’s wrong with that… it’s the fact that the kids didn’t really qualify for the money. What’s more this being more than pre-pandemic monthly family income, they began living it up at taxpayers’ expense. After all, we’re on the hook for all the dole outs whether it is now or later! The government didn’t just conjure up the cash.

As we discussed the devastating impact of the lockdown on local businesses, especially retail and hospitality, an accountant friend pointed out that the real economic effects of the pandemic are more likely to be felt once the CERB payments stop. The family that treated itself to the cash doled out by Ottawa exemplifies this thought. They’re also not the only ones. Most of us are aware of at least one individual or family that has unfairly exploited this benefit scheme. This means the worst is yet to come!

All those who oppose guaranteed minimum basic income schemes would say “I told you so”. Their argument that it would cause individuals to stop working was proven right by the CERB misusers. Even if I previously entertained the idea of the CERB translating to a universal income program post-pandemic, the misuse has prompted me to change my mind.

Given this scenario, the recently announced eight-week CERB extension seems to make a bad situation worse. Take the three individuals who recently told me that they were in no hurry to get back to work till the payments ran out. They’d rather stay home with the kids during the summer.

This also brings us to the critical question of how some businesses are going to handle labor shortages and get back on their feet.

Conversely, there are businesses that are also contributing to the burden on the CERB. While some are using the pandemic as an excuse to reduce their staff, others are in no hurry to bring their workers back.

The threat of jail time and fines seems to be doing little to deter the fraudsters and those looking for a government-paid summer vacation.

Sure the government acted in good faith and met the need of the hour. And yes, there always will be a percentage of fraudsters and misusers. But knowing this means it’s time to tighten the purse strings. Yes, there are those that still need it but in order to ensure it reaches the right people, it’s time to overhaul the qualifications.

Mr. Trudeau, please do what’s right for Canada and all Canadians.rather than attempt to win the popular vote.