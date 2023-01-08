SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Time to put him in Test cricket,’ says Gambhir after Surya’s heroics against Sri Lanka

Ever since Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut, he has received applause for his sensational form in the shortest format of the game, and the latest addition to the list of star batter’s admirers is former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Surya scored a brilliant unbeaten ton (112* off 51 balls) that proved to be a significant contribution in India’s 91-run win over Sri Lanka in the series decider on Saturday in Rajkot as the Hardik Pandya-led side secured a 2-1 T20I series win.

After Surya’s heroics in the final T2O against Sri Lanka, the 2011 World Cup-winning batter made a bold statement, saying that it’s time for the 32-year-old to play in Test cricket.

“What a knock @surya_14kumar. Time to put him in Test cricket,” Gambhir said in his Instagram post.

