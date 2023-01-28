New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANSlife) Our space, be it home or office, is an important part of our lives. It is where we unwind, work, and socialise. Every aspect of this environment should be set up in a way that pleases our eyes, and that can be possible by enhancing our space with decor products that reflect our individuality.

5 picks from Gauri Khan Designs that are bound to transform your space into a luxury haven.

Walnut Wood Small Tray

This statement rectangular tray with a dark wood finish and knotted rope print are crafted from natural wood. It is durable, low-maintenance, compact, and spacious, and it blends perfectly with other home decor products.

Black & White Marble Quad Candle Holder

This one-of-a-kind candle holder adds a contemporary touch to your tables! When paired with two or more holders, it can create a dramatic display of lights and elevate your space.

White Marble Horse Artifact

This marble horse sculpture is a head-turner. The white marble draws attention to the artwork and gives it a magnificent appearance. The detailing in this sculpture makes it collectible and can be used to add a whimsical touch to the space, making it a perfect statement piece.

Walnut Wood Bookends

Give your bookshelf or study desk a touch of luxury and elegance with these bookends. It’s an artefact that will leave a lasting impression.

Black & White Marble Globe Planter

This trendy and beautiful spherical shrub planter made of dual-colour marble is one of my favourites! It’s ideal for any room or workstation.

