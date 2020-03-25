Times Group slaps notice on The Print for ‘disparaging’ article

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd., (Times Group) has served a legal notice to The Print for an article, that the Times claimed, “disparages” newspapers and their operations with malicious intention.

In a report published by The Print and titled ‘Transmission of coronavirus through newspapers, currency possible but unlikely: Experts,’ the news portal quoted experts who said there was a possibility of the virus reaching homes through paper products, including newspapers and currency notes.

It is this report that the Times Group claim has disparaged newspapers and the operation of the newspaper industry.

The Times Group’s notice says the claims made in the report are “absolutely without basis and without appropriate findings by any health or statutory authority”.

The media house has now demanded that the report be pulled down from The Print website as well as from social media platforms.

“You are a competitor to us and all newspaper organisations, and your actions are anti-competitive in nature. At the time of abundant misinformation and cluttered internet space, you have tried to hurt your true competitors in an exercise of unfair trade practice to hurt your competition under a deep conspiracy, for which you are jointly and severally liable,” the Print quoted the Times’ notice.

However, in its defence, The Print maintained that the report is “fair and accurate”.

“The report quotes experts and studies that say while in theory the coronavirus can survive and be transmitted through paper products, it is most unlikely. If anything, the report is reassuring in anxious times,” The Print said through an article posted on Thursday.

” The Print stands by it. We are also flattered that the venerable Times Group sees The Print, not three yet, as a ‘true competitor’,” it added.

–IANS

