Hollywood’s top heroes Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler confused fans after playing basketball together.

In some pictures circulating online, the two actors were seen casually playing basketball in a New York public court on Thursday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The photos featured the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor and the ‘Grown Ups’ star wearing grey T-shirts and shorts while dripping in sweat. The latter’s tee hilariously had the word, “Let me ask my wife,” written on it.

One other snap saw Timothee dribbling the basketball, while another picture had the two stars conversing with Adam holding the ball. The famous stars were on the same team for the 3-on-3 match. Fans also took social media to share pictures of them posing with the “Little Women” star.

It’s unclear whether Timothee and Adam just met hours prior, have been friends for years or simply share a mutual love for basketball. A source noted that Adam is known for showing up at random basketball games.

An insider said, “Adam is quite the character on the basketball court! He is known to play at numerous public and private courts both in NY and L.A. He has quite a bag of tricks – with sneaky passes and pretty good shooting! Don’t be surprised if he shows up at any random court you’re playing on!”

The pair used to work together in the 2014 movie ‘Men, Women & Children’, which followed parents and their high school kids. The cast also included Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, Ansel Elgort and Kaitlyn Dever.

Upon catching wind of Timothee and Adam’s bizarre outing, fans expressed their confusion on social media. “How much did that old guy pay Timmy,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. “This is so f**king random,” another said.

