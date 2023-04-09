ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Timothee Chalamet does his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic, says director

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Timothee Chalamet is ready to play Bob Dylan on the big screen and he will be doing his own singing.

Director James Mangold teased his upcoming movie in a new interview with Collider during the Star Wars Celebration in London, reports Variety.

He was asked if the ‘Bones and All’ actor would sing and he answered: “Of course!”

The ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director talked about the moment in time the film will take place, which he expects to start filming in August.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” he told the publication.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Mangold added: “It’s such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie.”

It was back in January 2020 when Searchlight confirmed the Bob Dylan biopic with Mangold and Chalamet attached.

At the time of the announcement, it wasn’t known if Chalamet would sing Dylan’s songs but it was known that he had started taking guitar lessons in preparation for the role.

20230409-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in a recording studio

    Andrew Garfield almost had bathroom disaster after taking hallucinogenic substance

    Salma Hayek wants everyone to have ‘peaceful but not boring weekend’

    ‘Dog’: Technically perfect but lack emotions and gravitas (IANS Rating: ***)