Timothee Chalamet is ‘still learning’ as an actor

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet says he has a lot to learn about acting.

“I feel that I’m really still learning, and I’m trying to chase whatever is the best version of an actor that I can be,” chalamet told “hollywoodreporter.com”.

The 23-year-old had bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category at the Oscars for his role in the 2017 romantic drama “Call Me By Your Name”.

His new film, David Michod’s “The King”, was premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Henry V”.

Sharing his experience of working with actors Ben Mendelsohn and Sean Harris in “The King”, Chalamet said: “These are two visceral actors. I’ve learned from everyone but I’ve had particularly educational experiences with them.”

–IANS

sim/vnc