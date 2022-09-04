ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Timothee Chalamet says it’s tough be alive in the age of social media

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet is not a fan of social media. The Academy Award nominee, 26, recently got candid about feeling “intensely judged” due to the pressures of the platforms, as he spoke to reporters at the Venice Film Festival, reports People magazine.

He went so far as to say social media may lead to an imminent “societal collapse”. “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged,” he said, according to E! News.

He was also quoted by ‘People’ as saying: “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media. And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

According to ‘People’, he then broached the topic while discussing his new movie ‘Bones & All’, which is set during the 1980s, long before the virtual dominance of social media.

“Without casting judgement on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now,” Chalamet continued. “I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist to shine a light on what’s going on.”

20220904-195405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Britney takes ‘little social media hiatus’ after sharing 10-year music break

    Nicolas Cage’s first reaction to ‘Unbearable Weight’ pitch was ‘absolute horror’

    Kris Jenner: Kourtney the toughest among the sisters to manage

    Gay love triangle at the core of Harry Styles-starrer ‘My Policeman’