ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up ‘Wonka’ role

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Timothee Chalamet is gearing up to showcase his multiple talents on ‘Wonka’, a prequel musical film based on the characters from Roal Dahl’s ‘Charlie’ and the ‘Chocolate Factory’.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That’s why I was drawn to it,” he told ‘Vogue’, reports ‘Deadline’.

“In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

‘Wonka’, directed by Paul King, is expected to drop on December 15 of this year in North America. The screenplay by King and Simon Farnaby includes a star-studded cast like Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton and Simon Farnaby.

Hugh Grant is also part of the film and will be portraying an Oompa-Loompa. Additional cast includes Peter Joseph, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Rahkee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur and Tracy Ifeachor.

An extended trailer was previewed at CinemaCon in April of this year showcasing the beginnings of the chocolate maker. The original book by British author Roald Dahl which was first published in 1964 has inspired two films.

In 1971, Gene Wilder took on the role of Willy Wonka in the Mel Stuart-directed film. Warner Bros. would produce a new version of the film that was released in 2005 with Johnny Depp as Wonka and Tim Burton directing.

20230517-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keanu Reeves to host Formula One docuseries

    James Blunt calls in expert help to deal with ghosts!

    ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer a whirlwind of tech, emotions

    Harvey Weinstein will not face new trial for remaining charges in...