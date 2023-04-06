ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tina, Jay-starrer ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ is about humans resisting change

Actors Jay Bhanushali, Tina Datta and Kitu Gidwani are coming in a new television show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, which explores the human tendency to resist change.

The show follows the journeys of Damayanti, the principled traditionalist matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranak and Surilii, a modern thinking young girl.

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ focusses on the human nature to resist change as it tends to create fear and the usual reactions to it are to either fight, or flight.

This close-to-life yet inspirational saga sees Kitu Gidwani playing Damayanti Barot, Tina Datta essaying the role of Surilii Ahluwalia and Jay Bhanushali portraying the character of Shivendra Barot.

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ is a remake of the popular Turkish drama Istanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul) that will air on Sony Entertainment Television from April 10.

