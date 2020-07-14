Legendary Tina Turner comes out of retirement with a bang

The legendary Tina Turner, who had retired from singing, has a surprise for fans. She has teamed up with Norwegian producer Kygo to release a remix of her 1984 hit, “What’s love got to do with it?”

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Kygo tweeted.

Tina’s original song had won three Grammys for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

In 2008, on her Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour, she had announced it would be her final tour, and mostly retired except for the rare appearances and recordings.