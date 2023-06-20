INDIASCI-TECH

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 this year

NewsWire
0
0

In an effort to combat online fraudsters, dating app Tinder and its parent company Match Group on Tuesday said that it has blocked nearly five million spam and bot accounts in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Match Group, there are an average of 44 spam accounts removed across its portfolio as an effort to help curtail suspected fraudulent accounts either blocked at sign-up or before a user sees them.

“By implementing a combination of technology, human moderation, and user education to encourage reporting of suspicious activity, we are able to help remove the vast majority of spam at sign up or before a user ever sees it,” Jess Johnson, director, safety product, Match Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, Tinder said spammers have evolved their tactics over the last few years to exploit common member behaviours, such as posting a social handle in their bio to drive traffic to another platform where they often monetise directly or sharing links that redirect to third-party websites.

“Fraud detection is just one of many efforts we deploy to remove potential fraudulent accounts and it is something we will continue to invest in. By simultaneously investing in and building innovative online tools, we are also adding an additional level of security and confidence for users across the portfolio,” Rory Kozoll, SVP of product integrity, Tinder, said in a statement.

In its continued efforts to help create a fun and safer place to meet new people, Tinder announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines last month.

As part of these changes, the company said it will remove social handles from public bios that advertise or promote their social profiles to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign.

20230620-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI continues probe into former Andhra minister Vivekananda Reddy’s murder

    PM Modi to flag off first Vande Bharat Express of NE

    Battle for UP: Resignations begin from RPN Singh’s district

    Plastic bags come flying, Yediyurappa’s chopper faces landing issues in K’taka