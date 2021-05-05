The government of Botswana on Wednesday congratulated it’s men’s 4x400m team for clinching a bronze medal at the just-ended 2021 World Athletics Relays in Poland.

“We are excited that the Men’s 4x400m team has now firmly secured it’s place at the impeding Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, increasing not only our team size, but most significantly, medal prospects,” said Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare at a press briefing here, reports Xinhua.

The government will award the Botswana men’s 4x400m team with 50,000 Pula each (approximately US $4,591), said Rakgare.

Rakgare further said that the government has committed 13 million Pula (approximately US $1.1 million) in the current financial year to ensure adequate preparation of team Botswana for the 2021 Olympic Games and in addition 2.8 million Pula (approximately US $257,139) that will be made available for preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo.

