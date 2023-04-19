INDIA

Tips on tweet leads to seizure of 3 tonnes of banned Thai Catfish in Thane

NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra Fisheries Department swooped on an illegal fish breeding farm and seized 3,000 kgs of the banned Thai Catfish (Magur), after a tip-off received on Twitter, officials said here on Wednesday.

The development followed a series of tweets by a social activist Binu Varghese to the Thane Collector Ashok Shingare highlighting the racket perpetrated openly.

Taking strong cognisance of Varghese’s tweets, the Collector immediately directed the Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries, Bhiwandi, Dinesh H. Patil to check and do the needful in the matter.

Patil told IANS that their investigations revealed around 28 farm ponds in Padgha were taken on rent from tribals by one Salauddin Mondal of West Bengal who was unauthorisedly breeding the banned fish species in three large ponds sprawled over three acres.

After proper verification of all details, the Fisheries Department team led by Patil, along with a police escort cracked down on the breeding farms and removed a huge quantity of Thai Catfish from the three ponds on April 15.

Following due protocols for its disposal, they deployed JCBs for digging up a huge trench nearby and buried the Thai Catfish to prevent its stench or other ill-effects in the vicinity of the other fishponds.

Padgha Police Inspector Sanjay S. Sable said that they have registered a FIR and nabbed three persons – Alamgir Mondal, Abdul Qayum, Yunusali Gazi – while the further investigations are handed over to head constable Pramod G. Konje.

The National Green Tribunal has banned the breeding of Thai Catfish – which can grow upto 3-5 feet long – in the country since 2000.

Studies have shown that consumption of Thai Catfish – which survives on land, in swamps and underwater – raises the risk of developing cancer and besides the carcinogenic traits, it also carries fish lice (Argulosis) that is harmful to other marine life.

20230419-134005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV star Pooja Gor talks about how it to do an...

    Himachal aims to double wool production

    Clash between 2 NSUI factions outside Dehradun Cong headquarters

    Land dispute led to rape, poisoning, says 60-year-old Bengal woman