Cracking the case of the murder of finance company employee at her workplace in north Delhi, police on Sunday arrested her employer, who was allegedly in a relationship with her, and some of the contract killers he had hired to eliminate her, an official said.

The woman was murdered at her office in Kewal Park area of north Delhi on Saturday evening. A mangalsutra and photo of her employer, found in her purse, helped the police solve the case.

Police have arrested her employer Anuj alias Gaurav, 34, employee Jai Prakash alias Durga, 28, Pankaj, 22, and alleged killers Shyam Sunder alias Paudi, 25, and Sumit, 24. One of the alleged killers, Sharif alias Monu, is still at large.

“Main conspirators has turned out to be none other than but the employer of the deceased. Recce of the office premises where the victim used to work was done a day prior to the murder,” the police official said

According to the official, a PCR call was received at around 7 p.m. on Saturday that a woman was lying in pool of blood at a second floor office at Kewal Park.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that the woman’s throat had been slit.

“She used to work as a telecaller in the finance office. A case under Section 302 of IPC was lodged,” the official said, adding that the office was of Singh & Brothers Financial Service, and it reportedly had a tie-up with Bajaj Finance.

Police analysed CCTV footage of the locality which revealed that around 6.15 p.m. on Saturday, two youths were seen climbing the stairs leading to the office and then coming out within two-three minutes.

One of them carrying a backpack.

Meanwhile, Anuj said that he was speaking to her on phone and heard her scream.

As police were suspicious of him, he was interrogated.

“Initially he feigned ignorance about the possible motive of murder of the deceased. However, on searching the victim’s purse, a brand new mangalsutra along with a photo of Anuj was found. Smelling foul play on part of Anuj, sustained interrogation was done. He eventually broke down and confessed his involvement in the murder,” police said.

Anuj said that he had been having an affair with the woman for last three years, after hiding the fact that he was married. The woman had been pushing him to marry her at the earliest.

“Getting fed up with her continuous nagging, he decided to eliminate her and discussed the same with one of his employees, Durga who assured him that he would take care of her and demanded Rs 2 lakh. Durga roped in Pankaj, who hired Paudi, Sumit, and Sharif alias Monu for carrying out the murder.

Durga took Rs 1 lakh in advance. On Friday, a day before the murder, all the six met at Pushta road, Sonia Vihar and discussed all the details. Durga handed over the first installment of Rs 1 lakh to Paudi, Sumit, and Monu, and they decided to commit murder in the evening, when she was alone in the office.

On Saturday, Paudi, Sumit, and Monu, who was carrying a knife in his backpack, came there. Sumit remained on the street, while Paudi and Monu went to the office, and caught hold of the woman when she was talking to Anuj, and slit her throat.

“Calling her around 6.15 p.m. was part of a well-thought conspiracy so that Anuj could have an alibi and at the same time, be sure that the plan of her murder has been executed,” the police official said.

