The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the high stakes Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on April 17, a note from the Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office said on Tuesday. The results will be declared on May 2.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the untimely demise of YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad in 2020. Prasad succumbed to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital.

The notification for the SC constituency’s bypoll will be issued on March 23.

The last date for receiving nominations is March 30 while the scrutiny of nominations has been scheduled on March 31. Likewise, the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the bypoll is April 3.

Following this announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

According to the ECI, January 1, 2021 has been published as the qualifying date for the bye-election’s electoral rolls.

“The commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPAT in the by-election in all the polling stations. Adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines,” said a note from the CEO’s office.

Already, the ruling YSRCP and principal opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have announced their candidates, while the BJP will name its candidate soon.

