The main accused in the Tiruvannamalai ATM heist case was arrested by the Chennai special police team on Thursday.

Nizamuddin was arrested after the police team had been following the leads given by the other accused who were secured earlier.

It may be recalled that Rs 72.50 lakh were burgled from four ATMs in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu during the early hours of February 12.

While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai city, the other two were in Kalasapakkam and Porur towns. Police special team which commenced the investigation immediately after the heist was reported said that the gang used gas welding machines to cut open the ATMs and to loot the money.

Five people were arrested in the case earlier.

Police said that Nizamuddin is being interrogated to ascertain whether the gang was involved in earlier ATM heists in other states as well.

