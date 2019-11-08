Tis Hazari clashes: Cops who allegedly fired approach HC

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Delhi Police officials, who allegedly fired at the lawyers during the Tis Hazari clashes that erupted between lawyers and police earlier this month, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief in the cases against them.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

ASI Pawan Kumar and Kamta Prasad have sought directions from the court for no coercive action against them until the judicial enquiry in the matter is concluded.

The petitioner have also sought a stay and quashing of the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Singh in connection with the case.

The officials have stated that the investigation in the matter is being carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch and “the applicants have fully cooperated and joined the investigation as and when called”.

“The applicant shall extend his full cooperation to the enquiry ordered by the Hon’ble Court. However, the applicant ought to be allowed by the court to prevent any prejudice or travesty of justice upon him in the event that the present application is not allowed, the applicant will suffer unbearable loss,” the plea said.

Jitendra Singh had directed the Delhi Police to file a compliance report stating the action taken by it in connection with the FIRs registered after the clashes.

The court had also directed the Delhi Police to preserve the relevant CCTV footage of the clashes at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2.

The order was passed on an application by the Delhi Bar Association seeking a status report in the FIRs and issuance of directions for the arrest of the accused persons. The Committee had also sought the preservation of CCTV footage of the relevant time and place.

A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2 flared up causing violence and arson, and also left a lawyer with a bullet injury.

–IANS

anb/vd