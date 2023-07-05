In a swift suo moto action, the Bar Council of Delhi on Wednesday suspended the enrollment of Delhi Bar Association Tis Hazari Courts’ Senior Vice President, hours after a video of a firing inside the district court went viral.

The firing incident took place at Tis Hazari Court premises earlier on Wednesday in which advocates were seen hurling abuses and firing in the air.

In its letter, the Delhi Bar Council, an autonomous regulatory body under the Advocates Act, 1961, said that Manish Sharma, the Senior Vice President of the bar association, is clearly identifiable in the video and “identification of other advocates involved is being carried out for taking appropriate action”.

The BCD has asked Sharma to submit his written explanation and appear before it on July 7, failing which ex-parte action will be initiated against him.

According to the police, a clash broke out between two groups of lawyers following which some of them allegedly fired in the air. No one was injured in the incident, the police clarified.

“The Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi under the power vested with him in section Rule 42, Chapter-IV of Bar Council of Delhi Rules, has suspended your licence to practice as an advocate, with immediate effect,” read the letter, issued by the Secretary, BCD to the Sharma.

