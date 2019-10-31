Tis Hazari violence: Undertrials may be made witnesses

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Undertrials lodged in the lock-up rooms at the Tis Hazari Court during the police-lawyers clash on Saturday, may be made witnesses in the case, sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident said on Sunday.

According to SIT sources, the undertrials had a narrow escape after the violence broke out and people started setting vehicles alight.

“The smoke of burnt tyres reached their rooms. However, the security personnel acted swiftly, formed a human chain and shifted all the undertrials safely to the Tihar Jail in the nick of time,” a SIT official said.

“If we had not shifted the undertrials from the lock up rooms on time, the situation could have gone out of control. They could have escaped taking advantage of the situation. We shudder at the thought of what could have happened if the undertrials and mob had come face to face. We also thank God that no undertrial lost consciousness due to the smoke,” a senior police officer present during the clash told IANS.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles were set on fire, according to officials.

A meeting between Delhi High court judges and Police Commissioner of Delhi is also scheduled to be held on Sunday to discuss the situation arising out of the lawyers-police clash, but neither of them has said anything on the issue.

