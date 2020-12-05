Canindia News

Tisca Chopra’s jibe at people wearing mask on the chin

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Actress Tisca Chopra on Saturday had a sarcastic take on people who wear their masks in an improper way, on their chin while their nose and mouth stays uncovered.

Tisca shared a few photographs of men wearing masks on their chin. Along with the images, she wrote: “Breaking news! #Covid19 in India has mutated to a form that no longer affects you through the mouth & nose, it enters through your chin.. #ChinCorona is very dangerous, make sure to always wear your masks on your chins. These gentlemen got the above memo.. for the rest of us, who are we kidding??! If you are wearing a mask (as you should) then wear it the right way. #Seriously #MaskUp #MaskOnChin #ChinCorona.”

The actress has just made her debut as a director with the short film “Rubaru”, which she has co-written with her husband, Captain Sanjay Chopra. The short film stars Tisca with Arjun Mathur and Chitrashi Rawat.

–IANS

