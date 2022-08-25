INDIA

Tit for tat: Cops fine lineman who disconnects power to UP police station

In a perfect case of tit-for-tat, a lineman cut off power supply to the Thana Bhawan police station after the police handed him a fine for Rs 6,000 for not wearing a helmet.

A video of the man, Mohd Mehtab, disconnecting the power line went viral on social media.

“My monthly salary is Rs 5,000, while the fine slapped on me was Rs 6,000. I requested the policemen to forgive me and said that I would be careful in future, but they showed no mercy,” Mehtab told reporters.

He refused to comment on the disconnection issue.

However, the officials of the electricity department gave different reasons for disconnecting the power line.

Junior engineer Amitesh Maurya of the electricity department claimed that the police station had racked up dues of over Rs 55,000, and this is the reason why the electricity connection was cut.

Maurya refused to comment any further.

Sub-divisional officer, Pushp Dev, said, “This (power disconnection) was not in retaliation. There was some fault in the line, due to which the power supply was cut. Electricity supply resumed after some time.”

SHO of Thana Bhawan police station Anil Kumar Singh said, “The power supply was disconnected only for a short period. This might have happened due to some technical issue.”

