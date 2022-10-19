The makers of director Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film, which is tentatively being referred to as ‘NBK107’ and which features popular actor Balakrishna in the lead, have announced that the movie’s title will be announced at Konda Reddy Buruju, the historic Vijayanagar era fort in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

While it is a known fact that the title launch event would take place on October 21, it was not known where the event was going to be held.

The makers on Wednesday announced that the event would be the first of its kind.

The film, being made on lavish scale by Mythri Movie Makers, features Shruti Haasan as the female lead and has Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Hitmaker S. Thaman, who has been in great form of late and who has delivered blockbuster albums to both Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni for their last respective films, is scoring music for this movie too.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of cinematography, while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film.

Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for this film, which has National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handling its editing. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that features fights choreographed by Ram-Lakshman.

