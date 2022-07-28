The title of well known Tamil film director Thankar Bachan’s upcoming film has been changed to ‘Karumegangal Kalaiginrana’.

Initially, the film, which went on the floors in Kumbakonam on July 25, had been called, ‘Karumegangal Yaen Kalaiginrana?’

The film has been garnering attention for two reasons. Firstly, it will feature four well known Tamil film directors — Bharthirajaa, Gautham Menon, S A Chandrasekar and R V Udhayakumar — acting side by side.

Next, actress Mamta Mohandas, who was quite popular in Tamil cinema at one point in time, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film.

Sources say that the unit auditioned several people across the country for the role of a character called Kanmani. However, they were dissatisfied and couldn’t find an actress to fit the role. That was when the team chose to audition Mamta Mohandas and found her a perfect fit for the character.

The film’s shooting will happen at Chennai and Rameshwaram, the sources say and add that the actors will be playing roles that they have never done before in this film.

Like most of his previous films, this film too will be based on a short story by Thankar Bachan.

