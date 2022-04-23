ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Title song of Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ released

NewsWire
0
0

The team of director Parasuram Petla’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, on Saturday released the title song of the film, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The fast-paced track, the third to be released by the makers, is impressive and promises to garner as much attention as the earlier two tracks from the film — ‘Kalaavathi’ and ‘Penny’ did.

The song is all about Mahesh Babu’s character in the movie. Penned by lyricist Anant Sriram, the number has been crooned by Harika Narayan.

Music director Thaman, who has scored the music for the film, took to Twitter to present the song to fans.

He tweeted, “The first ever song composed for our mighty ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Music

This Track is fire! My love to our very own Superstar Shri Mahesh gaaru and dear

Parasuram Petla! Get your earphones now. Get yourself synthefied!”

Sources close to the unit say that post-production work is happening at a brisk pace. Keerthy Suresh plays the heroine in this film that is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.

The film has cinematography by R Madhi and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.

20220423-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-minister Ramadoss praises GV Prakash’s ‘Selfie’

    Pratik Gandhi on working with Richa, Tigmanshu in ‘The Great Indian...

    Nani wraps up shooting for ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

    ‘The Kissing Booth’ author Beth Reekles decodes the right way to...