Title teaser out for ‘Mega154’; lead cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan

The makers of director K.S. Ravindra’s (Bobby) upcoming film, tentatively referred to as ‘Mega154’ and featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, have released a glimpse of the title teaser they are to release on Diwali.

The glimpse released is meant to be a sparkle before the blast that the makers have planned for fans on the festival day.

In the video clip released, megastar Chiranjeevi appears in a mass get-up wearing gold ornaments.

Chiranjeevi is seen throwing a beedi after taking the last puff. Uniquely, it is shown in reverse order. “Get ready for the mass explosion,” reads a statement in the video.

Actor Ravi Teja will be essaying a significant role in this movie that features Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the movie that has cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogues were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The film is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranthi in 2023.

