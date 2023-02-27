SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) gave a call for a countrywide shutter down strike in Pakistan on Monday against the skyrocketing inflation, media reports said.

The strike is being observed in different cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur, and Chichawatni, Samaa TV reported.

As a result, many markets and petrol pumps have been closed, causing inconvenience to the public. The commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations as transportation services remain partially suspended, it reported.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi claimed that the nation supported their strike call from every corner and crevice. He added that TLP is raising its voice for the rights of the Pakistanis.

He said that TLP was forced to give the strike call due to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, Samaa TV reported.

“Rising inflation, rising prices of petroleum products, and economic carnage of traders forced them to strike. If the government had withdrawn the increase in the prices of petroleum products on the given deadline, such a big step would not have been taken today.

“The government has failed completely to provide relief to the poor and this is the biggest problem,” he added.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association Abdul Rauf Ibrahim said that the main markets of Karachi including Jorya Bazar and adjacent markets will remain open on Monday.

He added that they will support the protest against inflation, but they will not close the markets.

20230227-172605

