Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Mangobinda Adhikari on Saturday was forced to walk on foot through a muddy road by the people in East Burdwan in West Bengal.

The TMC MLA had gone to Bhatar assembly constituency in East Burdwan district of West Bengal to campaign for the upcoming panchyat polls.

The people in the area alleged that the TMC government has failed to repair the roads in rural areas since the party came to power in 2011.

The people alleged that despite several appeals neither the district administration nor the local panchayat bodies had taken any initiative to repair the road.

“We wanted the legislator to feel how problematic it is to walk over the muddy roads,” a local said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of TMC MLA walking through the muddy road on his official Twitter and Facebook handles and posted a message ridiculing the state government.

“The Walk of Shame.

“When Shri Mangobindo Adhikary; Regional Tolamool Party MLA of Bhatar Assembly Constituency; Purba Bardhaman District, arrived at Nityanandapur Gram Panchayat area in the Bhatar Block, which comes under his Assembly Constituency, for campaigning, the people of the village forced him to ‘Walk down on the lane of DEVELOPMENT” !

“This isn’t a stray incident, this is happening across WB, as people are courageously voicing their discontent towards the corrupt TMC Party. (sic),” the Leader of Opposition tweeted.

