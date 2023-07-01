INDIA

TMC MLA forced to walk on muddy road in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Mangobinda Adhikari on Saturday was forced to walk on foot through a muddy road by the people in East Burdwan in West Bengal.

The TMC MLA had gone to Bhatar assembly constituency in East Burdwan district of West Bengal to campaign for the upcoming panchyat polls.

The people in the area alleged that the TMC government has failed to repair the roads in rural areas since the party came to power in 2011.

The people alleged that despite several appeals neither the district administration nor the local panchayat bodies had taken any initiative to repair the road.

“We wanted the legislator to feel how problematic it is to walk over the muddy roads,” a local said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of TMC MLA walking through the muddy road on his official Twitter and Facebook handles and posted a message ridiculing the state government.

“The Walk of Shame.

“When Shri Mangobindo Adhikary; Regional Tolamool Party MLA of Bhatar Assembly Constituency; Purba Bardhaman District, arrived at Nityanandapur Gram Panchayat area in the Bhatar Block, which comes under his Assembly Constituency, for campaigning, the people of the village forced him to ‘Walk down on the lane of DEVELOPMENT” !

“This isn’t a stray incident, this is happening across WB, as people are courageously voicing their discontent towards the corrupt TMC Party. (sic),” the Leader of Opposition tweeted.

2023070132484

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Have lined up new investments of Rs 25K cr in Odisha,...

    Delhi Airport gives real time data on waiting time, airlines ask...

    Big Tech wants IT Ministry to budge on new laws while...

    ‘Purpose of charity must not be conversion’, SC on plea against...