INDIA

TMC not a political party but a pvt limited company: BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for announcing a two-day sit-in against the Centre’s “discrimination” towards the state in allocating social welfare funds.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said, “TMC is not a political party but a ‘private limited company’. He claimed that elections before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power were held on three grounds – ‘Dynasticism, ethnicity, appeasement – which has been rooted out except for two states, West Bengal and Telangana.”

Adhikari alleged that the state government has already taken thousands of crores of rupees under the centrally sponsored MGNREGA scheme.

“Around 3.60 crore MGNREGA job card holders were registered when the scheme was launched in the state. When the Centre announced linking of the job cards with Aadhaar, the Bengal government deleted around 1 crore job card data. The state government has taken a significant amount of money on behalf of those 1 crore job cards in the last 10 years that were found to be fake. “It is a big scam”.

Earlier, Chief Minister Banerjee announced a two-day sit-in demonstration on March 29 and 30 over the ‘Centre’s discrimination against the state’ in allocating social welfare funds.

The protest will be conducted in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in Kolkata.

20230327-160205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cattle smuggling scam: Sehgal Hossain sent to 7-day ED custody

    Double Diwali: Bollywood erupts in joy over India’s memorable win

    Unnecessarily being dragged, Sonia on Adhir Ranjan controversy

    Police probing multiple angles in Trinamool workers’ killings in Bengal