TMC suggests direct flight to Europe from Kolkata

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Flights connecting Kolkata with Europe and in-flight announcements in regional language were the two key suggestions related to civil aviation made in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Ahmed Hassan of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) urged the government to ensure direct flights between Kolkata and European countries as it will benefit many states in the region such as Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and other northeastern states.

He said that direct flights would help boost trade and tourism in the region.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko wanted the flight announcements to be made in regional language, at least flights within a state. He sought the support of fellow members for executing the idea.

“Flight announcements in India should be made in regional language, at least, in the flights operating within a state,” he said.

Vaiko said that air travel was no longer a luxury and people fly from various parts of the country to the Gulf region. Further, salaried and middle class people are also flying. The lawmaker from Tamil Nadu said that announcements for precautionary measures and other guidelines are made only in Hindi and English.

“I hope all the members from different states will support this suggestion,” Vaiko said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the suggestion and asked the Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan to forward it to Civil Aviation Ministry for consideration.

“Please take note of this and forward it to the Civil Aviation Ministry. It is worth considering,” he said.

–IANS

