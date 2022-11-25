The Tamil Nadu farmers will soon garner modern farming techniques as the state government is in the process of sending 100 of them to Israel for training.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam said that 100 farmers will be sent overseas to Israel for training.

While attending a two day Indo-Israel conference on women empowerment, the minister said that the agriculture expertise of Israel was superior and that the state government will soon be sending hundred farmers to get first hand training on the latest farm techniques.

The two-day conference was attended by more than 100 women horticulture officers from across the country.

Israel is a world leader in farming techniques and the state government has taken up an initiative to make select farmers gain expertise in latest technologies and then pass on the knowledge to the farmers back home.

However, sources in Tamil Nadu agriculture department told IANS that the modalities of the programme is yet to be worked out. This includes the selection of farmers, the duration of training and other minor issues.

The Tamil Nadu government will be bearing the expenses of the training and is submitting a request to the Government of India to support the initiative.

It may be recalled that mahouts and cavaliers of the state will soon be flying out to Thailand to get training on professional elephant keeping in that country.

