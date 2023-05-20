INDIA

TN: 18.1 kg ambergris valued at Rs 31.6 crore seized, four arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 18.1 kg ambergris, produced by endangered sperm whales, valued at Rs 31.6 crore, and arrested four people in this connection near Tuticorin Sea coast in Tamil Nadu.

“We are grilling accused to know about their other gang members. We have recovered a few incriminating documents from them,” a source in the DRI said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Eswaran, Anil, Anadraj and Bethane.

All four will be produced before a competent court later in the day.

Details are awaited.

20230520-125806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Programme to mark 75 years of Himachal’s formation launched

    Liquor shops likely to open shortly at domestic terminals of IGI...

    Pak takes Nepal hawala route to pump in funds for J&K...

    Congress paid the price of pact with AIUDF in Assam: Experts...