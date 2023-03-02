Two persons have been killed in Tamil Nadu in two separate incidents of attacks by wild elephants, an official said on Thursday.

Mahesh Kumar, 38, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday in an agricultural field at Mangarai in Thadagam valley of Coimbatore district.

In another incident, a 67-year-old man, M. Maruthachalam, died in a suspected elephant attack near Aanaikatti in Coimbatore district.

A Forest Department official said that he hailed from Kalkadu village near Aanaikatti.

His body was found just a km away from the Aanaikatti South reserve forest.

There were three elephants in the area but it was not clear if one jumbo or the entire group attacked him.

His “brutally mauled body” was sent to Coimbatore district hospital for postmortem.

Forest Department officials told media persons that Maruthachalam had gone to the forest area to relieve himself in the early hours of Thursday.

